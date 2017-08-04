Storm Drops Tree in Falls Church

By Jody Fellows

A tree toppled over and fell onto a house on Lincoln Avenue in the City of Falls Church late night, damaging the home’s roof and more. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The National Weather Service reported that last month was the wettest July on record as recorded at Dulles, with 8.8 inches of rain falling on the region. The record-setting rainfall, coupled with last night’s thunderstorm, has caused many trees around the area to fall over in recent days.

If a tree falls on a road, public property or house and business in the City, and there are no injuries or danger to the public, the police non-emergency should be called at 703-248-5053. If the tree falls on private property, the owner is responsible and a City-approved licensed, contractor should be contacted. A current list of contractors is available here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments