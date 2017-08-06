Early Morning Fire Displaces Railroad Ave. Homeowners

An early morning fire Sunday has displaced Falls Church homeowners on Railroad Avenue, it was reported today.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, crews from Arlington County Fire, Fairfax County Fire and the City of Falls Church Police responded to a fire at 1002 Railroad Ave., which officials believe originated in the basement of the home. The damage was mostly confined to the basement and no injuries were reported. The homeowners have safely relocated to a nearby hotel.

The Arlington Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

