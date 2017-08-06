You are here: Home » News » Early Morning Fire Displaces Railroad Ave. Homeowners

Early Morning Fire Displaces Railroad Ave. Homeowners

August 6, 2017 11:31 AM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: City of Falls Church Police)

An early morning fire Sunday has displaced Falls Church homeowners on Railroad Avenue, it was reported today.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, crews from Arlington County Fire, Fairfax County Fire and the City of Falls Church Police responded to a fire at 1002 Railroad Ave., which officials believe originated in the basement of the home. The damage was mostly confined to the basement and no injuries were reported. The homeowners have safely relocated to a nearby hotel.

The Arlington Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

 

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+