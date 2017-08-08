Police Search for Missing Elderly Man Last Seen in Falls Church

Police are asking the public to help locate a missing elderly man last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Falls Church Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfax County Police say 81-year-old Charles Woody was last seen driving a blue 2011 Toyota Camry with license plate “CMWOODY” in the 6800 block of Jefferson Avenue in Falls Church at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Woody, who suffers from memory loss and has gone missing before, is described as 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a medical ID bracelet, possibly a yellow shirt, light blue pants and mismatched shoes. He usually wears prescription eyeglasses.

Police as anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woody to contact Detective S. Sykes at 703-246-7800, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

