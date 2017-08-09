City Looking for Participants in Taste of Falls Church Set for Sept. 16

By Sally Cole

Space is still available for restaurants and vendors that would like to participate in Taste of Falls Church at the Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the City Hall grounds. Entertainment will include The Great Zucchini, Sudden MPac, Haley Fahey Bank, Zakke, and 40 Thieves.

The restaurant application is available at http://www.fallschurchva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2426 while the vendor application can be found at http://www.fallschurchva.gov/1321/Vendor-Information. For more information, email Chris Madison at cmadison@fallschurchva.gov.

