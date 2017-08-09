Crime Report: Stolen Lawn Equipment, License Plates, a Bike & More

There was only one instance of stolen lawn equipment in this week’s Falls Church crime report, the latest incident occurring on Highland Street. Other thefts reported this week include license plates off a car parked at 24-Hour Fitness, a headlight assembly from a vehicle on Roosevelt Blvd. and a bicycle from George Mason High School.

Also this week, another hit and run occurred, this time at Eden Center.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 31 – August 6, 2017

Stolen Property, 1000 E. Broad St (24-Hr Fitness Parking Lot), July 31, an officer on routine patrol identified a vehicle’s license plates as being stolen. Investigation continues.

Tampering with Auto, 450 W Broad St (Parking Garage), August 1, between 10 and 11:40 AM, an unknown suspect attempted to enter a locked car setting off the alarm. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft of Vehicle Parts, 507 Roosevelt Blvd (Parking Lot), sometime during the last week, an unknown person or persons removed a headlight assembly from a vehicle.

Graffiti – Destruction of Property, 115 Hillwood Ave, August 1, an officer on routine patrol discovered graffiti damage to the wall of the rear parking lot.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), August 2, a male, 51, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Larceny, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School), August 3, between 9 and 11:30 AM, unknown subject took an unsecured blue and silver 10 speed bike.

Hit and Run, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center Parking Lot), August 3, between 10 AM and 1PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 600 blk Highland St, between 10 AM July 29 and 10 AM August 5, lawn equipment was taken from an unsecured shed.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Food), August 6, a warrant was obtained for a shoplifter who had fled the scene.

