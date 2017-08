Experts from George Mason University’s School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution and Fairfax County Public Library librarians will lead an interactive workshop about Media Literacy and Dialogue Skills on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Centreville Regional Library.

Tips will be discussed for navigating through the overwhelming array of news sources and for practicing respectful and positive communication techniques when discussing hot button issues.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments