Kiddar Capital’s Hitt Donates $50K to Morgan Moses Foundation

Todd Hitt, president of Falls Church-based Kiddar Capital, presented a check for $50,000 to the Morgan Moses Foundation at the Washington Redskins training camp this past Tuesday. The donation will support local students through the foundation’s Homework Help! program in partnership with the Redskins Charitable Foundation and The Princeton Review to provide free tutoring to high school students.

Hitt’s contribution completely funds more than 1,650 hours of individualized online tutoring with subject experts and real teachers through tutor.com. In addition to his $50,000 donation, Hitt also announced a challenge match donation: if the foundation can raise another $50,000, he will match it.

For more information, visit morganmosesfoundation.com and kiddar.com.

