New Editions Consulting Owner Named to Mentoring Hall of Fame

By Sally Cole

Local resident and owner of Falls Church-based New Editions Consulting, Sheila Newman, will be inducted into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame by the National Disability Mentoring Coalition. Newman is one of 25 honorees selected based on their dedication to mentoring and their impact on the lives of youth and adults with disabilities. Those selected represent a wide range of backgrounds and mentoring styles in national and regional programs across the country.

The Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame was established by the NDMC in 2015 to honor those who are making a significant difference through mentoring and to raise awareness about the importance of mentoring for individuals with disabilities. The Hall of Fame’s namesake, Susan M. Daniels, devoted her life to improving the lives of others with disabilities.

For more information, visit www.disabilitymentors.org or www.neweditions.net.

