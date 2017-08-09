‘Non-Traditional’ Student Orientation at NoVa Annandale in August

By Sally Cole

The Annandale Campus of the Northern Virginia Community College is holding two orientation sessions for non-traditional students, those 25 and older who transfer into NOVA from another college or university or are returning to college after a leave of absence. The first session will take place Wednesday, August 9 from 6 – 8 p.m. and the second is on Saturday, August 19 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., both in the first floor of the CA Building.

Space is limited, to register visit https://goo.gl/forms/xKD3pSX7NvxXVR013.

