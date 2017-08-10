27th Anniversary Block Party At Old Firehouse Center

Come out to the Old Firehouse Center (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) to commemorate 27 years of serving the Greater McLean community on Saturday, August 19 from 4 – 8 p.m. Activities include live music, air-brushed tattoos, street performances, an Old Firehouse Living History Exhibit, concessions and various amusements. Patrons can enjoy free popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones while they last. Attendees also can bring their bikes to donate to Wheels to Africa, a youth-led nonprofit that collects bikes for children in need throughout Africa. A Bands for Bike concert will be held from 4-8 p.m. during the block party.

