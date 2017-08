Performing at the monthly City-wide special event, FIRSTfriday, is the trio Tradin’ Eights at Art and Frame of Falls Church last Friday. Accompanying the live music was the unveiling of a new exhibit for the entire month of August from local resident Andrzej Zmudzki. The exhibit caught the eye of many locals that visited the shop for the event, including big names such as Falls Church City Mayor David Tarter.

