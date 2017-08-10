Fairfax Fire and Rescue Announces Service Awards

The winners of the 2016 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards were honored at a recent Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Tim Fleming, Chair of the Volunteer Fire Commission, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Reggie Johnson, and Chairman Sharon Bulova of the Board of Supervisors presented the awards to the recipients. The recipients were recognized for their outstanding fire, emergency medical, and administrative service to the county during 2016.

Local winners of the 2016 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards are: Volunteer Operational Officer of the Year – John Hootman, McLean Volunteer Fire Department; Volunteer ALS Provider of the Year – Lynn Clancy, McLean Volunteer Fire Department; Special Recognition Award – Gerry Strider, Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department for 35 Years of service on the Volunteer Fire Commission; and Special Recognition Award – Clyde Clark, McLean Volunteer Fire Department for 55 Years of Volunteer Service

