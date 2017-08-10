Medical Musical Group Holds Concert on Sunday

The award-winning Medical Musical Group (MMG), a nonprofit, is creating the upcoming musical extravaganza to honor veterans and to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, August 13 at Schlesinger Hall in Northern Virginia Community College’s Alexandria campus (5000 Dawes Ave., Alexandria). The pre-concert will begin at 3 p.m. with the concert starting at 4 p.m.

Tony Lo Bianco, who starred in the Academy Award winning film, “The French Connection,” and Deana Martin, a singer and the daughter of Dean Martin, along with Dr. Victor Wahby a.k.a. “Dr. Maestro,” the founder and conductor for MMG, will all be present for the night’s festivities.

The event will honor veterans and will include a wide array of events as noted below: The Godfather Theme and Godfather Waltz; Johann Strauss’ Emperor Waltz; Ivan Larionov’s famous “Kalinka;” Tony Lo Bianco’s signature reading of “Just a Common Soldier;” and excerpts from Ludwig van Beethoven’s fifth symphony.

Other performances will be a reenactment of the Iwo Jima flag raising, MIA-POW Vacant Chair Dramatization, Stars and Stripes “Battle of the Sexes” Singalong and more. Major General Irene Trowell-Harris, R.N. Ed.D., USAF Ret. calls the services during the Armed Forces Medley. Capping off the performances will be Deana Martin’s renditions of “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “That’s Amore” and other favorites of her iconic father Dean, on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

