Winners of various awards at the Fairfax County 4H Fair were members from Falls Church City’s 4H Club. (Bottom row, left to right) Ariana Blake, Natasha Sloan, Alexandra Blake and Charlotte Kosek. (Top row) Ellie Kosek, Esther Lynne Wisdom, Daniel Wisdom, Renée Coppock. Other winners included but not pictured: Emily Hollinger, Charlie Alexander, Liam & Gianna Sloan, Emma & Madeleine Luu, Allison Joe and Penelope Valenti.

