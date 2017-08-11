Food Drive for SHARE of McLean Takes Place Sunday

SHARE of McLean, a non-profit organization, is conducting a Food Drive at the McLean Giant and Pimmit Hills Safeway on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For over forty years SHARE has provided support to needy families in the McLean area. However, at the present time the SHARE food pantry shelves are nearly empty and need the community to help replenish them. As donations of food and personal supplies have largely slowed during the summer, direct assistance from neighbors and friends is all the more in need. Necessary items will be listed and available at each store.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments