Free Tai Chi Class Open to All at Sun & Moon Taiji One

Sun & Moon Taiji One will be hosting a free Tai Chi Class on Monday, August 14 from 8 – 9 p.m. for those who are interested in learning Tai Chi.

Originating in Ancient China, Tai Chi is a noncompetitive martial art that teaches participants defense techniques and provides essential health benefits. Colloquially referred to as “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi helps practioners to alleviate stress and anxiety.

The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 West Broad Street, Falls Church). RSVP is required. Call 301-512-5071 or e-mail SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve your spot for the free class.

