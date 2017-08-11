Local Students Receive Dean’s List Honors

A plethora of local college students received academic honors by being placed on their school’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester. Earning a spot on the Dean’s List requires students to earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for any given semester.

Noah Bardash, Ben Bush and Audrey Freeman – Washington University of St. Louis; Danica Mooney-Jones – University of Minnesota Twin Cities; Casey Howard – University of Rochester; Thy Thon – Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health School; Michaela Culhane – University of Virginia; Stuart Griswold – Becker College; Connor Giblin and Daniel Lecce – Loyola University; James Meeks – Rochester Institute of Technology; Elliot Mercado – Clemson University.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments