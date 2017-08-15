Crime Report: Suspect Tracked Down in Hit & Run, Hole Drilled in Car Gas Tank at F.C. Condo

At least one hit and run case was solved in Falls Church last week when police tracked down a suspect in a case of a vehicle being struck in the parking lot of Planet Fitness. Witnesses were able to provide information and the suspect was contacted and provided insurance information to the victim.

In other crime, someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a car at Madison Condominiums over the weekend and police are currently investigation the incident.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 7 – 13, 2017

Hit and Run, 6763 Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness Parking Lot), August 7, 7:45 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Using information provided by witnesses, the suspect was contacted and provided insurance information.

Hit and Run, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern Parking Lot), August 8, 00:17 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by a large blue truck which left the scene. Witness provided information. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), sometime between 6 and 8 PM on August 7, a wallet was taken from an unsecured locker. Investigation continues.

Residential Burglary, 6500 blk N 11th St, August 8, between 6:20 AM and 4 PM, the front door of a residence was kicked in and items of value were taken. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 100 blk Chanel Ter, sometime between July 28 and August 9, items of value were taken from a residence. No sign of forced entry. Investigation continues.

Drinking in Public, 100 blk of S Washington St, August 9, 11:00 PM, a male, 61, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Drinking in Public.

Urinating in Public, 101 W Broad St (George Mason Sq), August 9, 11:04 PM, a male, Jr., 67, no fixed address, was arrested for Urinating in Public.

Larceny – Theft from Vehicle, 300 blk Grove Ave, sometime between midnight and 5 AM on August 10, unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and removed items of value.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), sometime between 6:30 and 8 PM on August 7, a wallet was taken from an unsecured locker. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violation, 6779 Wilson Blvd (Café Vu), August 12, 10:42 AM, a male, 34, of Woodbridge, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking Inside a Restaurant.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 444 W Broad St (Spectrum Parking Garage), sometime before August 6, a small motorized Ford Mustang car for kids was stolen from a parking space.

Destruction of Property, 600 Roosevelt Blvd (Madison Condominiums), August 13, 12:55 PM, officers responded to assist fire investigators for a car leaking gasoline. A hole had been intentionally drilled into the vehicle’s tank. Investigation continues.

OTHER ARRESTS

August 10, a male, 54, of Sterling, VA, was served a summons which had been issued August 7 for a Shoplifting Charge at 1230 W Broad St (Giant).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments