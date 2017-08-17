Benefit Concert for Local Non-Profit Homestretch

Philomela – Women’s Choir for Women’s Voices presents “Still I Rise,” a benefit concert for Homestretch, non-profit organization that helps homeless parents with children to move from crisis to financial independence to long-term stability, to be held at Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) at 7:30 p.m. A reception will follow.

Still I Rise is composed of songs, poetry and narration of empowerment for and about women and the under ­represented, including those who rose to inspire and change American History and who confronted the issues of slavery, immigration, family planning, labor and workforce and voting rights.

For more information about Philomela please visit their website at PhilomelaVoices.org.

