Class & Event Registration at McLean Community Center

This fall, the McLean Communtiy Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) is offering a wide variety of classes, activities and events for infants through senior adults, providing a convenient and affordable continuing education resource for area residents. MCC tax district residents receive a discount on fees, as do seniors age 60 or older for classes that cost more than $50.

Examples of the classes that are available include group Tai Chi and stretching classes for seniors, as well as open art studio classes for creatives of all ages.

For MCC district residents, the registration date is Monday, August 21. For all others, registration opens Monday, August 28. Registration takes place at the MCC registration office (6645 Old Dominion Dr., McLean).

