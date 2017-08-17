F.C.’s Stephen Wisemiller Dies at 61

Stephen Lee Wisemiller of Falls Church passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3. Beloved husband of 16 years to Sherry Morgan Wisemiller.

He is survived by his dear mother, Mary Theresa Wisemiller, brother Barry James Wisemiller, sisters Mitzie (Glenn) Larsen and Joanne (Rick) Gentry, nieces and nephews, Michael Gentry, Lauren Wisemiller Assefa, Meghan Larsen, Danielle Wisemiller, Madison Larsen, Connor Larsen, Bryce Gentry, Kaylee Gentry, Eli Wisemiller, Dean Wisemiller and great-niece Quinn Gentry. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Wisemiller and his sister, Jeannie Wisemiller.

Born in Washington, D.C., Steve was a real estate agent who faithfully served the communities of Northern Virginia to include Arlington, Falls Church and McLean.

