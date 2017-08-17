Jim Van Slyke presents ‘Sedaka is back!’

Award winning singer, songwriter and recording artist Jim Van Slyke sings the songs of pop music icon Neil Sedaka at the Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) this Friday and Saturday, August 18 & 19 at 8 p.m. A new twist on Van Slyke’s critically acclaimed and wildly popular Sedaka Show, Van Slyke celebrates the music of the Pop Music legend. Neil Sedaka himself exclaims “I’ve seen many singers over the years do my songs, but nobody has moved me more than Jim.” Attendees will listen to the classic sounds of Sedaka and other hits such as “Laughter in the rain,” “Calendar girl,” “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” “The Hungry Years” and other surprises.

General Admission tickets cost $22, with seniors/military costing $20 and students $18. Package deals include tables for two with wine at $55 and tables for four with wine at $110.

For more information, contact Karen Thomas at 703-436-9948 (x102).

