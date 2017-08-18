‘East Meets West’ at Falls Church Arts
The opening of Falls Church Arts’ “East Meets West” show on August 19 will feature East Asian brush painting by Carla Jaranson, the National President of the Sumi-e Society of America. The show is being held in collaboration with local chapters of the Society and will exhibit both Sumi-e paintings by Society members and Western-style and Asian-inspired watercolors by Falls Church Arts artists. Visitors to this “Meet the Artists” event will be invited to experiment with the Sumi-e brush and technique.