New Hope Housing Takes Over Bailey X-Roads Shelter

On October 1, New Hope Housing will assume operations of the Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter (BCCS) and hypothermia prevention programs from Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) through a contract with the Fairfax County Office to Prevent and End Homelessness (OPEH).

Fairfax County plans to relocate the Baileys Crossroads shelter and open a new facility with on-site permanent supportive housing in late 2019. Northern Virginia Family Services’ strategic priorities within homeless services are shelter, prevention, and rehousing. Permanent supportive housing meets a critical community need but is not currently a strategic direction in which the agency is headed. Therefore, with the future addition of supportive housing to the program, Northern Virginia Family Service believed that other providers in the community would be better suited to take on the new service model

“In this our 40th anniversary year, New Hope Housing is honored to be offered the opportunity to operate the Bailey’s Crossroads Community Shelter and is excited to work with Fairfax County to develop and relocate the BCCS program to a new state of the art shelter with expanded permanent supporting housing units over the next 2 years,” said Pamela L. Michell, executive director of New Hope Housing. “We are committed to working with our partners at NVFS to ensure a smooth transition and build on the work they have done at BCCS. We look forward to working with the community as we bring our philosophy of hope and hospitality, dignity and respect, and welcoming the unwelcomed to this area of the County.”

New Hope Housing is bringing 40 years of experience in shelter services and 20 years of operating permanent supportive housing for persons who have experienced homeless for many years. Individuals or groups interested in volunteering at the Bailey’s Shelter this fall can contact admin@newhopehousing.org for more information.

