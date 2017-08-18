Senatorial Roundtable Slated for Oct. 2

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce will host a unique roundtable discussion and luncheon featuring Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. This event offers community members and active citizens the opportunity to hear Virginia’s U.S. Senate delegation discuss their work to support the regional economy and the growth of our Commonwealth. Julie Carey from NBC4 in Washington, D.C. will moderate the discussion.

The dialogue will cover several issues of interest to the regional business community including transportation and infrastructure, cybersecurity, national security assets, tax reform, trade policy, health care and emerging and current innovative business sectors where Northern Virginia can take a leadership role throughout the entire state. The event will be held Monday, October 2, 11:30 – 1:00 p.m at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. Visit cvent.com for more information on the event and to register.

