Crime Report: Local Market Delivery Bike Stolen, Another Gas Tank Gets Drilled

Bicycles thieves struck twice last week in the City of Falls Church and one of the stolen set of wheels was The Local Market’s delivery bike, according to the latest crime report released Monday. And for the second time in two weeks, gas tank drillers struck again in the City, this time at Oakwood Apartments where someone put a hole in a vehicle’s tank last Tuesday.

In other crime, an underage kid snatched money from the counter of a jewelry store, someone punctured two tires of a vehicle in a parking lot on E. Broad, a window was cracked at the Christian Science Reading Center and there were two more hit and runs reported.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 14 – 20, 2017

Hit and Run, 105 E Annandale Rd, (Parking Lot), August 13, between 6 and 9 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 400 S Washington St (Carinas Jewelry and Gift, Inc.), August 14, 6 PM, unknown suspect described as an African American male approximately 12 years of age, grabbed money from a counter and ran. A nearby witness was able to retrieve the money and returned it to the victim.

Destruction of Property, 507 Roosevelt Blvd, (Oakwood Apartments), August 15, victim reported that between 8 AM and 5:30 PM someone had drilled a hole in his gas tank. It was unclear where the damage occurred as the victim had traveled to several locations.

Assault – Simple Domestic, 200 blk Gibson St, August 18, 4:33 PM, a male, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested for Assault and Batter.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter), sometime between 3:20 PM on August 15 and 11 AM on August 17, a Fuji bicycle and a bicycle lock were taken from a bike rack at the lower entrance.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 246 W Broad St (Local Market), August 16, 2:00 PM, the company`s delivery bicycle was stolen from their rear entrance. Two customers saw the bike on Annandale Rd being ridden by a black male between the ages of 12 – 14. Investigation continues.

Trespass, 120 N Virginia Ave (Mary Riley Styles Library), August 17, 4:23 PM, a male, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing After Being Forbidden.

Driving Under the Influence, 600 blk E Broad St, August 18, 6:49 PM, a male, 32, of Centreville, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Destruction of Property, 123 Little Falls St (Christian Science Reading Center), between 5 PM on August 18 and 10:47 AM on August 19, a window pane in the front door was struck causing it to split.

Destruction of Property, 131 E Broad St (Parking Lot), between 7 PM August 17 and noon on August 18, a vehicle had two tires punctured.

Drunk in Public, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), August 20, 1:13 PM, a male, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 200 N Maple Ave (Park Towers Condominium parking lot), August 17, between 10:30 and 11:10 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

OTHER ARRESTS

A female, 22, of Washington, DC, was arrested by Fairfax County Police on an outstanding City of Falls Church Felony warrant for embezzlement.

A male, 32, of Falls Church, was arrested August 18 for possessing stolen license plates. The arrest stems from an incident which occurred at 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness) on July 31.

A male, 56, of no fixed address, was arrested August 18 by Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding capias from the City of Falls Church. Underlying charge was assault and batter.

