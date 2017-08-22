Critter Corner: Help Find Sookie
VERY LARGE REWARD FOR SAFE RETURN OF SOOKIE. On Thursday August 17th, the Bone family’s dog Sookie, a seven year old Dachshund/Sheltie mix with copper fur and a gray muzzle, went missing. After getting away from her pet sitter’s house in Arlington, she was spotted northbound on George Mason Dr around 17th St N. She eventually ended up at N Dickerson St and N 25 St in the Yorktown neighborhood. Sookie did not have a collar on at the time. We believe she was picked up by a Hispanic man, medium build approximately 5’6″ or 5’7”, full head of black/salt and pepper hair, wearing thick black rimmed glasses, in his late 50s early 60s with no discernible accent. The car was an older model (late 1990s/ early 2000s) brownish/grayish Toyota Corolla or Camry, 4 doors, and had all the windows down. Sookie is frightened, so the Bone family is requesting that people do not chase her and instead please call 949-606-2598 upon first sight.