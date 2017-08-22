Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure and Robbery, Holds Possible Ties to Other Incidents in Metro Area

Donnell Rojas, a 25-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, is facing charges after exposing himself to a woman, then robbing her of her cell phone when she used it to capture the incident.

The incident took place shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning near the intersection of Lee Highway and Graham Road in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County. Rojas appeared from a nearby wooded area and exposed himself to a woman waiting at the bus stop. She photographed him for the purpose of reporting the incident to the Fairfax County Police Department, but Rojas then attacked her to take her phone before leaving the scene. Witnesses assisted the victim and directed FCPD officers to both Rojas and the woman’s cell phone, which he had thrown nearby.

Rojas was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with robbery and indecent exposure. Since his arrest, he has also been charged with stalking and sexual battery in connection with a similar case reported in the same area last month. Rojas is being held without bond.

FCPD detectives are looking into the possibility Rojas may be responsible for other incidents beyond Fairfax County, into parts of Maryland and Washington, D.C. FCPD are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers .org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

