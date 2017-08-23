Chamber of Digital Commerce Partners with Fairfax County

By Sally Cole

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority has joined forces with the Chamber of Digital Commerce, becoming the Chamber’s first strategic partner among economic development organizations in the Washington, D.C., region. The Chamber’s mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies. Through education, advocacy, and working with policy makers, regulatory agencies and industry, its goal is to develop a pro-growth legal environment that fosters innovation, job growth and investment.

According to Juniper Research, 57 percent of large corporations are actively considering or in the process of deploying blockchain technology, a shared digital ledger that holds an immutable record of transactions. Two-thirds of that 57 percent said they expect to integrate the technology into their systems by the end of 2018.

The award-winning FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world’s best business locations. The FCEDA and the Chamber of Digital Commerce collaboration will include a number of educational resources for local governments and organizations, including a series of blockchain-related events in the near future.

