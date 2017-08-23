Fairfax County Hosts Symposium on Social Media’s Growing Role

By Sally Cole

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is hosting a symposium by Social Media Week Independent, a leading news platform that curates and shares the best ideas, innovations and insight on Thursday, September 14 at Capital One. The SMWi event will address how social media and technology are changing business, society and culture worldwide and include a keynote address by iSocialFanz CEO Brian Fanzo, and panel discussions on the new rules of citizen engagement, the “Next Big Thing,” the power of podcasting, and politics in 140 characters or less.

For more information, visit www.SMWiFairfax.com.

