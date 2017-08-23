Free Workshop for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Economic Development Office and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce are offering a free training workshop for small business owners and entrepreneurs on Thursday, September 7 from 9 a.m. – noon.

Presented by the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, “Entrepreneur Express: Moving Your Business Forward” will include presentations on developing a business plan, marketing your business, and financing. The event will take place in the Dogwood Room, Falls Church City Hall, 300 Park Avenue in Falls Church.

To register for this free event, go to www.sbsd.virginia.gov/event-directory.

