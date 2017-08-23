Special Fairfax School Board Election Tuesday

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a special election is being conducted throughout Fairfax County to fill an at-large seat on the county’s School Board resulting from a recent resignation. The candidates vying for the slot are Sandra Allen, Chris Grisafe, Karen Keys-Gamarra and Michael Owens. Keys-Gamarra has won the endorsement of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, and Grisafe won the county’s GOP committee nod. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Following that, the Falls Church City Democratic Committee will host its annual Labor Day ice cream social in the Cherry Hill Park on Monday, Sept. 4, from 2 – 4 p.m. U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and State Del. Marcus Simon will be the guest speakers.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments