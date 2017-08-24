Classified Ads: August 24 – 30, 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE



CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

PUBLIC HEARING



The Planning Commission of the City of Falls Church will hold a public meeting on September 5, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers located at 300 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia to consider the following:

1. Variance application V1592-17 by F. Wyatt Shields, City Manager, on behalf of the City of Falls Church, applicant, for a variance to Section 48-933 to allow (1) the stacking of parking spaces within a parking structure; (2) parking spaces of less than nine (9) feet in stall width and less than eighteen (18) feet in stall length; (3) two-way drive aisles of less than twenty-two (22) feet in width; and to Section 48-934 to omit a loading zone parking space as part of an expansion and renovation to premises known as Falls Church City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, RPC #51-112-001 of the Falls Church Real Property Records, zoned OD, Official Design.

2. Site Plan Amendment application by F. Wyatt Shields, City Manager, on behalf of the City of Falls Church, applicant, to allow construction of an attached one-story parking garage with a one-story building addition above and exterior building and site modifications for the existing city hall building located at 300 Park Avenue, RPC #51-112-001, zoned OD, Official Design.

You are welcome to review the site plan at the Planning Division office, Falls Church City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, Room 300W, Falls Church, VA., Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). The Planning office can be reached at (703) 248-5140.

This location is fully accessible to persons with physical disabilities and special services or assistance may be requested in advance. (TTY 711)