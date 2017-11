“Life as I Sing It,” with Clifton Walker III comes to the Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church) to give attendees a taste of the funny and touching storytelling of Walker. The blues artist will share with the audience his unique view of life through song.

General admission tickets cost $22, with seniors/military $20 and Students $18. A table for two with wine costs $55 and tables for four with wine $110.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments