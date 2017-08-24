Festival Aims to Benefit Fairfax County Shelters

Spend an afternoon tasting wines, eating culinary treats and viewing pop up art exhibits while supporting a worthy cause when Halstead Square Dunn Loring Metro (2750 Gallows Road, Vienna) hosts its Second Annual Food, Wine & Art Festival to benefit Fairfax County’s Shelter House on Saturday, September 16 from noon – 4 p.m. The free public event takes place outdoors on Halstead Square Drive between Gallows Road and Mias Way.

Highlights of the festival include food offerings from local restaurants, wine sampling from regional wineries, an outdoor art gallery, paint and sip and free activities for children. Wine sampling is $5 per person and includes a souvenir glass with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting Shelter House. More information is available by calling 888-903-1852 or by visiting eventsathalsteadsquare.com.

Shelter House, Inc. is a community-based, non-profit organization serving homeless families in Fairfax County, Virginia. The organization was formed in 1981, when several ecumenical groups came together to better serve Fairfax County’s low-income population. In 1985, Shelter House’s facility was moved to its current location in Falls Church. In 2007, Shelter House was awarded Fairfax County’s contract to operate the Katherine K. Hanley Family Shelter in Fairfax. In 2010, Shelter House became the first non-profit to operate Artemis House, Fairfax County’s only 24 hour Domestic Violence Shelter. More information is at shelterhouse.org.

