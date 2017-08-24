Hit-and-Run Leaves Eden Center Without Power

A delivery truck struck a power pole cable Thursday afternoon, knocking out multiple power poles and downing three transformers on the rear side of the Eden Center and causing outages for most of the mall and some surrounding areas. The delivery truck fled the scene. No one was injured.

City of Falls Church Police and Fairfax County Fire Department responded to the scene. One transformer involved in the accident leaked mineral oil, which has since been contained and is no longer a hazard. Dominion Energy is on the scene starting the process of repairs and power restoration. As of 3:30 p.m. the estimated time of power restoration was between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The public can find more information about their power outage status at outagemap.dominionenergy.co m.

People are encouraged to avoid the area this evening while repairs are ongoing. The rear side of the Eden Center is closed off to any traffic.

More information on the driver, vehicle and possible charges will be released when available.

