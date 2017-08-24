Local Business Tallies Crowds For California Music Festival

Falls Church aerial imaging firm, Digital Design & Imaging Service (DDIS), recently completed four crowd counts of the Santa Monica California Twilight Concert Series that was commissioned by Santa Monica government officials starting on June 22 and running through August 17.

This free, outdoor, concert series has been growing in popularity with musical styles ranging from Khalid to reprisals of scores from Tim Burton films. The nationally recognized musicians attract concert goers from all over the country who stake out chairs and blankets on the Pacific Ocean beach. The stage venue was split between the historic Santa Monica Pier and the Muscle Beach boardwalk areas.

While final crowd counts are confidential, DDIS’s resulting summary report and crowd analysis documented the effects of varying pedestrian management strategies that were implemented by the local police and the Pier management. In addition, time-lapse data that shows zone-by-zone crowd movements is useful for planning public safety and security aspects of future public events.

