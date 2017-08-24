Veterans Help Children with Back to School Shopping

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia, donated ninety-one $50 gift credit cards to children of veterans who are in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing (VASH) program. The gift cards will help pay for school supplies and other essentials for the new school year. This veteran support is the seventh consecutive year.

VA Supportive Housing (VASH) Program is a joint effort between the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and the Veterans Administration to assist homeless veterans and their families in transitioning from homelessness to normalcy with affordable and stable lodging. The VA case managers serve over 100 veterans and their families in the Northern Virginia area of Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William Counties and the Cities of Alexandria and Fairfax.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments