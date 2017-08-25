Catholic Diocese of Arlington Donates School Supplies

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington (CCDA) will hold the school supplies giveaway for children ages 5-17 from 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, August 25 at Christ House (131 S West St., Alexandria) and aim to equip 50 children for the school year with a free personalized backpack loaded with school supplies and a prayer card.

Imran Gill, a maintenance worker, says he would not know what to do without the help of Catholic Charities. He lives in a one-bedroom apartment with his wife, mother and three school-age children. “It is really hard for me to buy school supplies because I cannot afford it. Catholic Charities are like angels to us. I’m so grateful to them,” Gill said.

In addition to giving out backpacks filled with school supplies, CCDA employees and volunteers will provide snacks and refreshments for the children and their parents.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments