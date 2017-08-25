D.C. Film Festival Will Have Local Resident on Marquee

The 14th annual DC Shorts Film Festival and Screenwriting competition will be held from September 7 – 17 at various locations throughout the District and will feature Falls Church resident filmmaker Ian D’Amelia and his film “Modern Romance.”

DC Shorts believes in the power of short films to democratize filmmaking, permitting diverse voices to be heard from around the globe. It proudly serves to present these voices to vast audiences every year (since 2004) in a welcoming, thought-­provoking and lively multi-­day event filled with filmmakers, industry leaders and film-­lovers alike.

The festival received a record breaking 1500-plus film submissions and 77 screenplay submissions. It will screen nearly 170 films from over 30 countries. The 11-­day event will also include film screenings of shorts in multiple genres and styles, filmmaker Q&As,​ ​industry workshops, parties and networking events. For those unable to go in-­person, many films will also be available through a secure online portal.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments