The Gun Dude Closes Its Doors

The Gun Dude, located above Bedo’s at 412 West Broad Street, will be permanently closed for business next Thursday, August 31, concluding the establishment’s short run that started in January 2015. The announcement was made public via the store’s website by owner and founder Josh Karrasch.

” By now you have likely heard that The Gun Dude is closing it’s Falls Church location as of August 31, 2017. It has been our pleasure to serve the Northern Virginia Firearms Community and we wish you the best in the future.

…

NOVA Firearms is currently co-located in our space but remains a separate business. If you would like to contact them, use their primary store number or you can reach Rachel at Rachel@NOVAFirearms.com. The Gun Dude cannot resolve your questions regarding matters with NOVA Firearms.

Again, thank you for being supportive of our dream. We are going to miss you and look forward to crossing paths in the future. Stay in touch with our Facebook Page to see what’s next!!!!

Be well,

Josh”

The Gun Dude has already liquidated most of its inventory, but is still open to selling fixtures and cafe appliances to interested buyers. The store will be missed by its patrons as it enjoyed rave reviews on Yelp, Google and Facebook.

For more information, visit www.thegundude.com and www.novafirearms.com.

