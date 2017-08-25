Nazis Swoop into Arlington to Mark 50th Anniversary of Rockwell Shooting

By Charlie Clark

On Friday just after noon, six neo-Nazis descended on the Dominion Hills Shopping Center on Wilson Blvd. in Arlington to display a swastika flag, sing and salute.

The occasion: the 50th anniversary of the assassination of American Nazi Party founder George Lincoln Rockwell. He was shot by a disgruntled follower stationed atop the shopping center where the 49-year-old Rockwell—who lived across the street in barracks that today is the Upton Hill Regional Park—was doing his laundry at a coin-operated laundromat.

On Friday, local merchants , having been tipped off by a reporter that the recent racial violence in Charlottesville, Va., might prompt modern-day Nazis to return to the site, alerted News-Press columnist Charlie Clark. He was being interviewed by an NBC News 4 crew for an Aug. 25 television feature on several Nazi sites in Arlington. The crew arrived at Dominion Hills just after the Nazis left.

But the photo was taken by Matt Garcia, who was getting his hair cut at Tom’s Barber Shop, run by the Chi family.

