Crime Report: Assaults at 7-11 and Library, 3 Stolen Bikes and More Hit and Runs

A man was arrested for assault and battery, carrying a concealed knife and using abusive language at the 7-Eleven on S. Washington St. in Falls Church last Friday night, according to the latest F.C. crime report released this week. It was the 55-year-old suspect’s second offense for carrying a concealed weapon.

In other crime, police arrested three people for being drunk in public, a 25-year-old man was cited for marijuana possession, a 78-year-old was caught urinating in public and a 45-year-old City of Falls Church man was arrested for assault at Mary Riley Styles Library. There were four hit-and-run incidents and police reported three stolen bicycles.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: August 21 – 27, 2017

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Super Market), August 20, 2:28 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #50 (Hung Café), August 21, 7 PM, a male, 57, of Silver Spring, MD, and a male, 58, of Fairfax, VA were issued summonses for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public, S Washington St and Hillwood Ave, August 21, 7:06 PM, officers responded to a report of a person passed out on a grassy area. A male, 62, of Dumfries, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Larceny from Building, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), sometime in July a bicycle was taken from a secured storage cage. Resident learned of theft when notified by the Metropolitan Police Department of its recovery.

Urinating in Public, 100 blk W Broad St (George Mason Sq – upper parking lot), August 23, 3:36 AM, a male, 78, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Hit and Run, 101 E. Annandale Rd (Dunkin Donuts), August 23, between 2 and 2:15 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 450 N Washington St (Northgate), August 23, between 8:30 AM and 4 PM, a black and lime green Cannondale Quick SL3 bike and a bike lock were taken from a secured bike rack.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 7100 blk Gordon Rd, August 24, 1:31 AM, Karl Jones, 25, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drunk in Public, 7100 blk Gordon Rd, August 24, 8:30 AM, Kris Matthew Coolidge, 59, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Larceny from Building, 513 W Broad St (Byron Apartments), sometime between August 13 and 18 a Claud Butler Urban 200 hybrid bicycle was stolen from the bike area of the garage. The bicycle lock was cut and left at the scene. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 6763 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), August 24, 2 PM, unknown vehicle damaged two utility poles. Dominion Power and the Arlington Fire Department responded for leaking fluids and active electrical wires. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 101 E Annandale Rd (Dunkin Donuts parking lot), August 25, 1:20 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk Hillwood Ave, August 26, noon, a van parked on the street was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 444 W Broad St/Pennsylvania Ave, August 26, 1:28 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Using information provided by the victim, the offender was contacted and insurance information was exchanged.

Weapon Law Offenses, Simple Assault, 201 S Washington St (7-11), August 25, 10:13 PM, a male, 55, of no fixed address, was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon(Knife) 2nd Offense, Assault and Battery, and Using Abusive Language.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), August 26, 8:19 PM, a male, 49, of Lake Ridge, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drug/Narcotic Violation 200 E Fairfax St, August 26, 11:59 PM, a male, 20, of Suffolk, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.

Drunk in Public, 116-B W Broad St (Unity Club), August 27, 3:16 AM, a male, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Simple Assault, 120 N Virginia Ave (Mary Riley Stiles Library), August 27, 3:14 PM, a male, 45, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Battery.

Driving Under the Influence, 1003 W Broad St, August 27, 6:16 PM, responding to a citizen complaint of reckless driving, a male, 38, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Drinking while Driving.

