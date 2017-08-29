Democrat Wins Special Election to Fill Fairfax School Board Seat

Karen Keys-Gamarra, the Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for the Fairfax School Board in a county-wide special election, won over her Republican rival by an almost 2-to-1 margin Tuesday, filling an at-large seat held by Republican Jeanette Hough who resigned in July.

Voter turnout was a higher-than-expected 10 percent (double what was predicted), and with three statewide elections coming this November — for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — Tuesday’s lopsided margin in the largest county in Virginia is being viewed as a harbinger of things to come.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam was present with Keys-Gamarra and her campaign workers at a victory party Tuesday night.

