Best of Falls Church 2017 Editors’ Picks: BEST 2 Guilty Pleasures Under 1 Roof

By Matt Delaney

ASTRO DOUGHNUTS & FRIED CHICKEN

Hey you. Yeah, you! Have you been eating healthy lately? Stocking up on your greens with salads for lunch and cutting down on meat at dinner because “Why put gas in the car just to park it in the garage,” or whatever your doctor says. Did you just finish up with a three-day cleanse by drinking nothing but lemon-water? (It’s not lemonade, trust me.)

Well if you feel your arteries are carrying blood just a little too fluidly and your t-shirts aren’t getting as damp as they used to when you walk up a flight stairs, then I’ve got the answer for you!

Take a trip to Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken where you can indulge in an array of sinful treats that’re sure to make your doctor keel over and your spouse use the nose plugs she had when you were “off the wagon.” Feel free to enjoy some of the store’s staple items, such as the maple bacon or Nutella cake doughnut to go with classic flavors like glazed and cinnamon sugar. When you’ve satisfied your sweet tooth and want to move onto something more savory, then order some fried chicken to crunch your way through some southern cuisine.

But wait, there’s more! If you want to satisfy your salty-sweet cravings simultaneously, then look no further than sandwiches that use sliced doughnuts as buns! From potato and biscuit rolls to the Old Bay doughnut, you’ll get your money’s worth from Astro’s. You’re body may cry foul, but your tongue will never stop thanking you.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken | 7511 Leesburg Pike #103 | Falls Church | astrodoughnuts.com

