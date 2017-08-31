Best of Falls Church 2017 Editors’ Picks: BEST Place To (Justifiably) Honk Your Horn

By Matt Delaney

LEFT LANE OF BROAD STREET

Literally every junction/intersection along Broad Street

We’ve all been there before. You’re on a time crunch to get to your kid’s game or meet a client for lunch, the only thing standing in your way of a punctual arrival is a trip down Route 7. Time is of the essence, so naturally, you’re taking the left lane. And you’re cruising along just fine until the person in front of you…starts slowing their roll…until reaching a full-stop in order to make a left turn onto one of the City’s side streets.

It doesn’t take long for your time-sensitive self to add up that the constant traffic on the opposite side of the road and the convoy of cars stuck in the left lane behind you are making any quick escape unlikely. Even worse, the bozo causing the backup had some narrow windows to turn through, but clearly doesn’t have anywhere to be so is waiting for the “sure thing.” All these factors compound in your psyche as you feel the clock winding down, leading you to utilize the only (productive) release available — blaring that horn.

Some of you may give your steering wheel the Buddhist palm. Some of you may throw some jab combinations. Those closest to the end of their rope may be found headbutting their horn. Whichever way, the world needs to know that YOU are LATE and that is UNACCEPTABLE. And you know what? You’re totally justified. You did everything right except believe the driver in front of you is also on a time crunch. So light a fire under them with a colorful array of honks and get on with your life.

