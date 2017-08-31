Best of Falls Church 2017 Editors’ Picks: BEST Walking Stretch in the City

By Matt Delaney

THE HAPPY TART TO THE STATE THEATRE

Walking is great. There’s a pretty good chance you like walking too. From 2005 to 2015, women who considered walking as exercise jumped from 57 percent to 65 percent. In that same span, men went from 54 percent to 63 percent.

What makes walking even better is when you don’t have to go out of your way to get a good walk in. Sure, some of you may think that driving out to a nearby park so you can walk among nature is nice. And I admit, trees and animals and all those aromas are pretty neat. But city walking stands above the rest because you can stop your exercise at any time to gorge yourself. I mean, isn’t that why we all work out anyway?

The Little City has supreme walkability. Not only are there plenty of shops to pop into to catch your breath but also a variety of cool spots to eat. A favored stretch starts at the base of Maple Avenue that zags at Annandale Road and onto Washington Street until reaching the State Theater. It’s only a little over half a mile, but the gradual incline mixed in with some of the City’s premier dining and even getting to witness the Falls Church make it a prime combination of exercise and entertainment. Even subtle breaks from that route — such as staying on Maple to go up near the Harris Teeter and other shops or continuing on Annandale Road to head all the way down to JV’s Restaurant – are welcome changes and provide citizens with a breadth of landing spots to integrate into their daily routine. So lace up your kicks and stretch your legs, it’s time to explore the City on foot!.

410 S. Maple Ave. #110 to 220 N. Washington St., Falls Church

