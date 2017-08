Best of Falls Church 2017: The Winners!

For the eighth consecutive year, Falls Church News-Press readers went to the polls (ok, computers) and voted for their favorite places to eat, drink, shop and more in and around The Little City. And once again, News-Press editors made their own selections of Falls Church’s best.

Read on to find this year’s BEST OF FALLS CHURCH!

EDITORS’ PICKS

BEST Late Night Bites: BA LE

BEST Secret Menu: DOGFISH HEAD ALEHOUSE

BEST 2 Guilty Pleasures Under 1 Roof : ASTRO DOUGHNUTS & FRIED CHICKEN

BEST Piped-In Music at a Restaurant: ARGIA’S

BEST Restaurant Video-Augmented Ambiance: SFIZI CAFE

BEST Place To (Justifiably) Honk Your Horn: LEFT LANE OF BROAD STREET

BEST Walking Stretch in the City: THE HAPPY TART TO THE STATE THEATRE

BEST Retail Piped-In Music: SPECTRUM CLEANERS

FOOD & DRINK

2017 News-Press Reader Vote Best:

RETAIL & SERVICES

2017 News-Press Reader Vote Best:

