DMV 2 Go Bus Makes Monthly Appearance in City

The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (330 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: Applying for and renewing driver’s licenses as well as hunting and fishing licenses.Obtaining E-Z pass transponders, ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards. Acquiring copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals and transcripts and certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates. Other services offered include ordering disabled parking placards or plates, taking road and knowledge tests and updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.

The limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing. DMV Connect will be at the American Legion (400 North Oak St., Falls Church) on Monday, September 11, Wednesday, September 13, and Thursday, September 14 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Customers should come prepared with the required documents to complete transactions at either of the locations.

