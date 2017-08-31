Entrepreneurial Workshop Comes to Falls Church

Entrepreneur Express: Moving Your Business Forward is designed to help small business owners take their business to the next level. Workshops provide interactive discussions covering key elements of business practices or business topics to move your business forward.

This workshop will be taking place in the Dogwood room of City Hall (330 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Thursday, September 7 from 9 a.m. – noon. It will be covering the essential nature of a solid business plan, how to market a new business through traditional methods and new ones introduced by social media and how to properly finance the various stages of a business.

This is a free event. Advance registration is required. To register, visit sbsd.virginia.gov/event-directory/ and for more information on this workshop, contact Chris Ley at chris.ley@sbsd.virginia.gov

